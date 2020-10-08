PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Nelda Nadine Reid, Deceased      Case Number 2020 PR 30026

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before  January 25, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred

Attorney Trace Tyler - Person Giving Notice

743 Horizon Court, Suite 310-B

Grand Junction, CO 81506

Attorney for Applicant:

Trace Tyler, Esq, Atty. Reg # 26429

Trace Tyler, P.C.

743 Horizon Court, Suite 310-B

Grand Junction, CO 81506

970-628-1588

Trace@tracetylerlaw.com

Published in The Chaffee County Times September 24 and October 1 and 8, 2020

