PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JULIA TRUJILLO, Deceased Case Number: 2020PR030021
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the Chaffee County District Court, Salida, Colorado on or before November 9, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
/s/ Dennis A Kist
Dennis A. Kist, Esq.
PO Box 250
Hartsel, CO 80449
Telephone: (719)839-0934
Email: kistdennis@yahoo.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
Ramona Irene Marshall
Dennis A. Kist, Esq.
Law Office of Dennis A. Kist, Ltd.
501 U.S. Hwy 285, Suite 2-A, Fairplay, CO 80440
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 250, Hartsel, CO 80449
Phone Number: (719) 839-0934
E-mail:kistdennis@yahoo.com
FAX Number: (719)466-5061
Atty. Reg. #: 31597
Attorney for Personal Representative
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 9, 16 and 23, 2020
