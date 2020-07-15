PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JULIA TRUJILLO, Deceased        Case Number: 2020PR030021

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the Chaffee County District Court, Salida, Colorado on or before November 9, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

/s/ Dennis A Kist

Dennis A. Kist, Esq.

PO Box 250

Hartsel, CO 80449

Telephone: (719)839-0934

Email:   kistdennis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

Ramona Irene Marshall

Dennis A. Kist, Esq.

Law Office of Dennis A. Kist, Ltd.

501 U.S. Hwy 285, Suite 2-A, Fairplay, CO 80440

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 250, Hartsel, CO 80449

Phone Number: (719) 839-0934

E-mail:kistdennis@yahoo.com

FAX Number: (719)466-5061

Atty. Reg. #: 31597

Attorney for Personal Representative

Published in The Chaffee County Times July 9, 16 and 23, 2020

