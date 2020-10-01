PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Nelda Nadine Reid, Deceased Case Number 2020 PR 30026
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before January 25, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred
Attorney Trace Tyler - Person Giving Notice
743 Horizon Court, Suite 310-B
Grand Junction, CO 81506
Attorney for Applicant:
Trace Tyler, Esq, Atty. Reg # 26429
Trace Tyler, P.C.
743 Horizon Court, Suite 310-B
Grand Junction, CO 81506
970-628-1588
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 24 and October 1 and 8, 2020
