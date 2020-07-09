PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado
142 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201
719-539-2561
In the Matter of the Estate of:
COURTNEY DONALD BRANDON
Deceased
Diane M. Lamb
P.O. Box 628
Victor, CO 80860
Phone number 719-689-0345
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-12-801, C.R.S.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of COURTNEY DONALD BRANDON, Deceased
Case Number: 20PR18
All persons having claims against the above names estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the Chaffee County District Court, Salida, Colorado on or before October 22, 2020 or the claims may be forever barred.
Diane M. Lamb
P.O Box 628
Victor, Colorado 80860
Published in the Chaffee County Times on July 2, 9, 16, 2020.
