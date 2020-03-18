NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
ON PETITION FOR EXCLUSION OF PROPERTY FROM
CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at 7 p.m. on April 7, 2020, the Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Chafee County Fire Protection District ("District") will hold a public meeting to consider a Petition by landowners Michael J. Buckley and Kathryn B. Meadows to exclude from the District's jurisdiction and boundaries the real property commonly known as 604 West 1st Street, Salida, Colorado 81201, and which is more specifically described as:
A copy of the Petition for exclusion may be obtained from the District at its Administrative Offices, located 499 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211; (719) 395-6545.
The public meeting will be held at the District's Administrative Offices, located at the address above. Questions prior to the public meeting should be directed to Administrative Assistant Kira Jones at (719) 395-6545.
All interested persons, municipalities, or counties shall appear at the public meeting and show just cause in writing why the Board should not adopt a final resolution and order approving exclusion of the above-identified real property. The Board may continue the public meeting to a subsequent meeting. The failure of any person within the District to file a written objection shall be taken as an assent on his or her part to the exclusion of the property from the District's jurisdiction.
BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
By: /s/ Rob Thorp, Board President
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 19, 2020.
