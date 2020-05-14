NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
HISTORIC SURVEY PUBLIC OUTREACH MEETING
The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission will be hosting a meeting to discuss Architectural and Historical Surveys being conducted by Front Range Associates for approximately 30 properties in downtown Buena Vista on May 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend using a computer or by phone. Due to public health concerns, the meeting will be held remotely, via computer at meet.google.com/gig-dngx-xae or by telephone at +1 516-399-7133, using PIN:
Front Range Associates will explain the purpose of the project, present the work they’ve performed to date, and encourage property owners and residents to provide information on the background of the projects to be surveyed, such as historic photos, abstracts of title, recollections of owners and so forth. We will also invite open discussion.
More information regarding the meeting is available at the Town’s website, www.buenavistaco.gov
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 14, 2020.
