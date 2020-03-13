NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
DRAFT ARCHITECTURAL GUIDELINES
The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission has released the updated Draft of Proposed Architectural Design Guidelines (ADG) for Historic East Main. This most recent version of the draft ADG is presented for immediate public review to solicit public comments prior to consideration for adoption by the Buena Vista Board of Trustees later this spring. The draft ADG is available for the public’s review at https://www.buenavistaco.gov/2427/Historic-Preservation-Commission. Following this final period for public comment, the Draft Guidelines will be presented to the Board of Trustees for their final review and potential adoption.
Public Comment is encouraged and welcome via e-mail to BVHPCADG@gmail.com or in person at a public meeting on the Draft ADG to be held at the BV Community Center located at 715 E. Main Street at 6pm on March 26, 2020.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 12, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.