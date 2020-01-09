NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to receive evidence and public comment concerning unoccupied and potentially unsafe mobile homes located at 29320 County Road 361, also known as Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park, and to discuss the legality, cost and feasibility of options to ensure the public health, safety and welfare including, but not limited to, abatement of the mobile homes pursuant to the Chaffee County Land Use Code, sections 1.5.2, 1.4.1, 1.4.2, 1.4.3, 1.4.5 and 1.5.3.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 hearing begins at 9:15 a.m. to be held at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 N. Linderman Ave., Buena Vista.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing.
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 9, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.