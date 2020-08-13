PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR ZONING
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm. The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/88685655089 Meeting ID: 886 8565 5089
Passcode: 977111 or by telephone at +1 346-248-7799. The Board will consider zoning of the property to Highway Commercial (H-C) zone district for the property located at 29780 US Highway 24 North as described below as required per Section 16.06.6.4. of the Municipal Code. No new development with this zoning is proposed at this time.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend by computer or by phone using the information provided above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 78 WEST OF THE SIXTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, SAID POINT LYING ON THE EASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 24 BEING MARKED BY A 4" x 4" CONCRETE POST; THENCE SOUTH 26°51'11" EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 1083.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID POINT BEING MARKED BY A #5 REBAR; THENCE SOUTH 63°05'20" WEST A DISTANCE OF 98.53 FEET TO THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTH 26°46'29" WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 411.96 FEET; THENCE NORTH 63°21'01" EAST A DISTANCE OF 97.97 FEET TO THE EASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTH 26°51'11" WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 672.00 FEET TO SAID 4" x 4" CONCRETE POST; THENCE SOUTH 87°48'46" EAST A DISTANCE OF 804.45 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE D&RGW RAILROAD; THENCE SOUTH 20°09'27" EAST A DISTANCE OF 697.13 FEET ALONG SAID RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE SOUTH 63°05'20" WEST A DISTANCE OF 622.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
CONTAINING 14.62 ACRES
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 23, 30, August 6, 13 and 20, 2020
