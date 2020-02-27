NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR THE CHAFFEE COUNTY

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing:

Name of Project: Bertone-McGee Variance

Applicants: Joseph Bertone & Melba McGee

Representative: Charles Kay

Location: 30774 Trent Drive, Buena Vista (Lot 14, Glenview Subdivision Filing 1)

Zone: Residential

Request: A side setback variance from 40 feet to 36 feet for a garage encroachment.

Board of Adjustment Hearing: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. To be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.

Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.

Published in The Chaffee County Times February 27, 2020.

