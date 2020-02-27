NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR THE CHAFFEE COUNTY
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing:
Name of Project: Bertone-McGee Variance
Applicants: Joseph Bertone & Melba McGee
Representative: Charles Kay
Location: 30774 Trent Drive, Buena Vista (Lot 14, Glenview Subdivision Filing 1)
Zone: Residential
Request: A side setback variance from 40 feet to 36 feet for a garage encroachment.
Board of Adjustment Hearing: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. To be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 27, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.