PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR AN ANNEXATION
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm. The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/88685655089 Meeting ID: 886 8565 5089
Passcode: 977111 or by telephone at +1 346-248-7799. The Board will consider an Annexation Petition for Sangre De Cristo Electric Association, Inc. Headquarters Annexation Parcel B located at 29780 US Highway 24 North as required per Section 15-5 of the Municipal Code.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend by computer or by phone using the information provided above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA
RESOLUTION NO. 40
SERIES 2020
A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE PETITION FOR ANNEXATION AND ESTABLISHING AUGUST 25, 2020 AS THE DATE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE REQUESTED ANNEXATION OF A PARCEL OF UNINCORPORATED TERRITORY LOCATED IN CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS THE SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC. HEADQUARTERS ANNEXATION PARCEL B
WHEREAS, the owner of unincorporated territory, comprising more than fifty percent (50%) of the area proposed for annexation pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-12-107, have filed a petition for annexation (the “Petition”) of a certain unincorporated property to the Town, which territory is more particularly described in Exhibit A attached to the Petition;
WHEREAS, C.R.S. § 31-12-108 requires that the Town accept the Petition and establish a date, time and place that the Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing to consider the annexation and the various requirements of Title 31, Article 12, C.R.S.;
WHEREAS the Board of Trustees, at its regular meeting on July 7, 2020, reviewed the Petition and various documents submitted in support of the Petition;
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has examined the record in this case and the various exhibits; has considered the request, the Comprehensive Plan, and the recommendations of the staff; and based upon the record which has been made concerning the request, has arrived at its decision; and
WHEREAS, it has been found and determined that the applicant has complied with all of the procedural requirements as provided in Title 31, Article 12, C.R.S., in connection with the Petition.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, as follows:
Section 1. That the Petition is hereby accepted and found to be in substantial compliance with the requirements of Title 31, Article 12, C.R.S.
Section 2. That a public hearing to consider the Petition is scheduled for August 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., both virtually and at the Buena Vista Community Center, Piñon Room, which is located at 715 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado, 81211, to determine if the proposed annexation complies with C.R.S. §§ 31-12-104 and 31-12-105 or such part thereof as may be required to establish eligibility under the terms of Title 31, Article 12, Part 1, as amended, known as the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, and the Constitution of the State of Colorado, Article II, Section 30, as amended.
Section 3. Any person living within the area proposed to be annexed, any landowner of lands thereof, any resident of the municipality to which the area is proposed to be annexed, any municipality located within one mile of the proposed annexation, or the Board of County Commissioners of Chaffee County, may appear at such hearing and present evidence upon any matter to be determined by the Board of Trustees.
ADOPTED this 7th day of July, 2020.
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST: Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Legal Description (Exhibit A):
ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 78 WEST OF THE SIXTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, SAID POINT LYING ON THE EASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 24 BEING MARKED BY A 4" x 4" CONCRETE POST; THENCE SOUTH 26°51'11" EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 1038.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID POINT BEING MARKED BY A #5 REBAR; THENCE NORTH 26°52'06" EAST A DISTANCE OF 625.86 FEET; THENCE NORTH 79°57'30" WEST A DISTANCE OF 630.87 FEET TO THE EASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY; THENCE NORTH 26°51'11" WEST A DISTANCE OF 334.44 FEET ALONG SAID EASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY TO A 4" x 4" CONCRETE POST; THENCE SOUTH 87°48'46" EAST A DISTANCE OF 499.84 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 64°40'50" WEST A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 25°14'58" EAST A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 64°40'50" EAST A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 25°14'58" WEST A DISTANCE OF 200.00 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 87°48'46" EAST A DISTANCE OF 304.60 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE D&RGW RAILROAD; THENCE SOUTH 20°09'27" EAST A DISTANCE OF 697.13 FEET ALONG SAID RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE SOUTH 63°05'20" WEST A DISTANCE OF 622.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
CONTAINING 8.43 ACRES, MORE OR LESS
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 23, 30, August 6, 13 and 20, 2020
