PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR AN ANNEXATION AND ZONING
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Buena Vista Planning and Zoning Commission for a proposed annexation of property into the the Town of Buena Vista and zoning to Highway Commercial (H-C) zone district. Sangre de Cristo and Tri-State Generation have submitted applications for Annexation and Zoning to the Town of Buena Vista.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will convene a virtual public hearing Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to receive testimony from interested persons, consider the petitions for annexation and application for zoning the property. The Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees for a final decision of both the annexation and zoning of property. The Planning and Zoning Commission hearings will be held virtually and information for connecting to that virtual meeting via telephone or by computer can be found on the Town’s website at: www.buenavistaco.gov.
The properties for annexation and zoning are collectively addressed as 29780 Highway 24 North and are generally located east of Highway 24, immediately northeast of the existing town limits. They contain the existing Sangre de Cristo office building, storage yard, and the Tri-State Electric substation. The annexation and zoning area totals 14.62 acres more or less and is generally described as land located in the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 14 South, Range 78 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The three properties for consideration of annexation and zoning are:
• Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc. Headquarters Parcel A, a tract of land containing 5.27 acres more or less;
• Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc. Headquarters Parcel B, a tract of land containing 8.43 acres more or less; and
• Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. Buena Vista Substation Parcel A, a tract of land at containing 0.92 acres more or less
Copies of the application materials and petition for annexation are available for inspection at the Buena Vista Town Hall during regular business hours. Call 719-581-1025 for more information.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.