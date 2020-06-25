Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Wednesday, July 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm.
The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/99453647636 or by telephone at 346-248-7799, using pin number 99453647636. The Commission will consider a Major Site Plan application by BV Bus Stop, LLC. for an approximately 21,000 square-foot mixed-use building located at 505 E. Main Street known as South Court Social. The proposed building contains 16 multifamily dwelling units above ground floor retail and is being reviewed per Buena Vista Unified Development Code Section 16.06.6.5.1 to consider a proposed building greater than 10,000 square feet and containing more than 10 residential units.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend by computer or by phone using the information provided above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-3581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times on June 25, 2020.
