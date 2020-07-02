PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A MAJOR SITE PLAN

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing

will be held before the Planning and Zoning

Commission of the Town of Buena Vista,

Colorado, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at

7:00 pm. The meeting will not be held in person

at the Community Center. The meeting

will be held virtually using Zoom and can be

accessed by using the following link: https://

zoom.us/j/99453647636 or by telephone at

405-380-9122, using pin number 634544542.

The Commission will consider a Major Site

Plan application by BV Bus Stop, LLC. for an

approximately 21,000 square-foot mixed-use

building located at 505 E. Main Street known

as South Court Social. The proposed building

contains 16 multifamily dwelling units above

ground floor retail and is being reviewed

per Buena Vista Unified Development Code

Section 16.06.6.5.1 to consider a proposed

building greater than 10,000 square feet and

containing more than 10 residential units.

All interested parties are encouraged to

attend by computer or by phone using the

information provided above. Additional

information may be obtained from the Town

of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N.

Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@

buenavistaco.gov.

This notice is correcting the date, telephone

number, and access pin for the Zoom meeting

previously published on June 25, 2020.

Published in the Chaffee County Times on

July 2, 2020.

