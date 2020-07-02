PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A MAJOR SITE PLAN
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing
will be held before the Planning and Zoning
Commission of the Town of Buena Vista,
Colorado, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at
7:00 pm. The meeting will not be held in person
at the Community Center. The meeting
will be held virtually using Zoom and can be
accessed by using the following link: https://
zoom.us/j/99453647636 or by telephone at
405-380-9122, using pin number 634544542.
The Commission will consider a Major Site
Plan application by BV Bus Stop, LLC. for an
approximately 21,000 square-foot mixed-use
building located at 505 E. Main Street known
as South Court Social. The proposed building
contains 16 multifamily dwelling units above
ground floor retail and is being reviewed
per Buena Vista Unified Development Code
Section 16.06.6.5.1 to consider a proposed
building greater than 10,000 square feet and
containing more than 10 residential units.
All interested parties are encouraged to
attend by computer or by phone using the
information provided above. Additional
information may be obtained from the Town
of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N.
Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@
This notice is correcting the date, telephone
number, and access pin for the Zoom meeting
previously published on June 25, 2020.
Published in the Chaffee County Times on
July 2, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.