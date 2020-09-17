PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF NON-APPEARANCE HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO
§ 15-10-401, C.R.S.
To All lnterested Persons:
A hearing on the Petition for Adjudication of Intestacy and Formal Appointment of Personal Representative for a determination that the decedent died without a will, that Bessie Hope is the sole heir of the decedent and that Lavonne I. Fulton be appointed as the Personal Representative of the Estate, will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Date: October 19, 2020
Time: 8:00 A.M.
Courtroom or Division: 2
Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
The hearing will take approximately 5 minutes. The hearing will be a non-appearance hearing unless you request otherwise.
Note:
• You must answer the Petition within 14 days after the last publication of this Notice.
• Within the time required for answering the Petition, all objections to the Petition must be in writing and filed with the Court and any filing fee must be paid.
• The hearing shall be limited to the Petition, the objections timely filed and served and the parties answering the Petition in a timely manner
• If no answer or objection is timely filed and served, the Court may take action on the Petition without further notice or hearing
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 17, 24 and October 1, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.