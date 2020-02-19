Notice of Lien Sale
A Lien Sale will be held on a date to be arranged after February, 2020, to sell the Household & Miscellaneous items stored in Unit #84 South at Delta Storage, 28391 CR 317, Buena Vista, CO 81211, (719) 395-4089, belonging to April McAnn, 10501 CR 232, Brownwood Texas, 76801.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 13, 20, 2020.
