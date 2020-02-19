Notice of Lien Sale

Household & Misc items stored in unit Nos. 141 and 135 belonging to Rhonda and Bruce Jansen, PO Box 5084, Buena Vista, CO 81211, will be sold on a date to be arraigned after February 15, 2020, John Ehrler, A1 Mini Storage, PO Box 2517, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Published in The Chaffee County Times February 13, 20, 2020.

