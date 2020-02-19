Notice of Lien Sale
Household & Misc items stored in unit Nos. 141 and 135 belonging to Rhonda and Bruce Jansen, PO Box 5084, Buena Vista, CO 81211, will be sold on a date to be arraigned after February 15, 2020, John Ehrler, A1 Mini Storage, PO Box 2517, Breckenridge, CO 80424
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 13, 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.