NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
Town of Buena Vista-Bid Schedule B – 2018 Water System Upgrades
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Colorado, will make final payment at the Town Hall of Buena Vista at 210 East Main Street, CO 80211, on April 14, 2020 to Miles Construction, P.O. Box 248, CO 80211, for all work completed by said contractor on the 2018 Water System Upgrades. All said construction being within the boundaries of the Buena Vista in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado.
This notice is provided pursuant to CRS 38-26-107(1). Any person, co-partnership, associate of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, term hire, sustenance, provisions, provender or other supplies used or consumed by such Contractor or his Subcontractors in or about the performance of the work contracted to be done and whose claim therefore has not been paid by the Contractor or his Subcontractors, at any time up to and including the time of final settlement for the work contracted to be done is required to file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim to the Town of Buena Vista at or before the time and date hereinabove shown. Failure on the part of any claimant to file such verified statement of claim prior to such final settlement will release said Town of Buena Vista, its Town Board, Officers, Agents and Employees, of and from any and all liability for such claim.
By Order of Buena Vista
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.