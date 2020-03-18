NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ELECTION
and
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
Chaffee County Fire Protection District
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the eligible electors of the Chaffee County:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the regular District election to be held on May 5, 2020 (“Election”) to fill director positions that have become vacant through expiration of the term of office or otherwise, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled at the Election, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be a write-in candidate. There are no other District matters before the electors at the Election. The Election is hereby cancelled pursuant to C.R.S. § 1-13.5-513 and the following candidates are hereby declared elected by acclamation:
Robert Thorp 3-Year Term until May 2023
Mary Brown 3-Year Term until May 2023
Cathryn Bishop 3-Year Term until May 2023
[DISTRICT]
/s/ [DEO signature], Designated Election Official
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 19, 2020.
