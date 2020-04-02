District Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue
PO Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 719-539-2561
Fax: 719-539-6281
In the Matter of the Estate of:
Phyllis M. Kittel a/k/a Phyllis Marie Kittel
Deceased
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Keith L. Davis, Esq.
Davis Schilken, PC
7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820
Denver, CO 80111
Phone Number: (303) 670-9855
FAX Number: (303) 670-5381
Atty. Reg. #: 26532
Case Number: 2020PR30008
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO §15-12-801, C.R.S.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Phyllis M. Kittel a/k/a Phyllis Marie Kittel, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30008
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representatives or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before July 27, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
David Light and Mark Kittel c/o
Keith L. Davis, Esq.
Davis Schilken, PC
7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820
Denver, CO 80111
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 26, April 2, 9, 2020.
