District Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue

PO Box 279

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-539-2561

Fax: 719-539-6281

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Phyllis M. Kittel a/k/a Phyllis Marie Kittel

Deceased

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Keith L. Davis, Esq.

Davis Schilken, PC

7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820

Denver, CO 80111

Phone Number: (303) 670-9855

FAX Number: (303) 670-5381

Atty. Reg. #: 26532

Case Number: 2020PR30008

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO §15-12-801, C.R.S.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Phyllis M. Kittel a/k/a Phyllis Marie Kittel, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30008

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representatives or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before July 27, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

David Light and Mark Kittel c/o

Keith L. Davis, Esq.

Davis Schilken, PC

7887 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 820

Denver, CO 80111

Published in The Chaffee County Times March 26, April 2, 9, 2020.

