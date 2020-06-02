DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO

142 Crestone

Salida, CO 81201

719-539-2561

In the Matter of the Estate of:

CHARLES LAWRENCE JOHNSON

Deceased

Dennis A. Kist, Esq.

Law Office of Dennis A. Kist, Ltd.

501 U.S. Hwy 285, Suite 2-A,

Fairplay, CO 80440

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 250,

Hartsel, CO 80449

Phone Number (719)839-0934

E-mail:kistdennis@yahoo.com

FAX Number: (719)466-5061

Atty. Reg. #:31597

Attorney for Personal Representative

Case Number: 20PR30003

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-12-801, C.R.S.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of CHARLES LAWRENCE JOHNSON, Deceased

Case Number: 20PR30003

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the Chaffee County District Court, Salida, Colorado on or before October 4, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

/s/ Dennis A Kist

Dennis A. Kist, Esq.

PO Box 250

Hartsel, CO 80449

Telephone: (719)839-0934

Email: kistdennis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

Michele Jane Johnson

Published in The Chaffee County Times June 4, 11, 18, 2020.

