DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
142 Crestone
Salida, CO 81201
719-539-2561
In the Matter of the Estate of:
CHARLES LAWRENCE JOHNSON
Deceased
Dennis A. Kist, Esq.
Law Office of Dennis A. Kist, Ltd.
501 U.S. Hwy 285, Suite 2-A,
Fairplay, CO 80440
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 250,
Hartsel, CO 80449
Phone Number (719)839-0934
E-mail: kistdennis@yahoo.com
FAX Number: (719)466-5061
Atty. Reg. #: 31597
Attorney for Personal Representative
Case Number: 20PR30003
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-12-801, C.R.S.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of CHARLES LAWRENCE JOHNSON, Deceased
Case Number: 20PR30003
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the Chaffee County District Court, Salida, Colorado on or before October 4, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
/s/ Dennis A Kist
Dennis A. Kist, Esq.
PO Box 250
Hartsel, CO 80449
Telephone: (719)839-0934
Email: kistdennis@yahoo.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
Michele Jane Johnson
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 4, 11, 18, 2020.
