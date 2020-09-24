PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF COLORADO
Colorado Inactive Mine Reclamation Program
The State of Colorado, Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS), Inactive Mine Reclamation Program (IMRP) is preparing to develop a project located in the middle and north forks of the South Arkansas River near the town of Monarch in Chaffee County. The Monarch Project contains 32 hazards that include dangerous vertical and horizontal openings associated with abandoned mine sites. Closure methods will include steel grates, backfills, native rock bulkheads, PUF, cable nets and steel pipes.
If you have any questions regarding this project contact Tara Taffi, at DRMS, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, CO, 80203, (720) 425-4122, by October 30, 2020.
The Colorado Inactive Mine Reclamation Program mitigates hazards and environmental problems associated with past mining activities. The program is funded by Federal grant money made available to the State of Colorado through the U.S. Department of Interior, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. Projects must meet eligibility requirements as outlined in the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 -- Public Law 95-87.
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 24, 2020
