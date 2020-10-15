PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee HOUSING AUTHORITY
BOARD OF Director Job Description
General Statement of Duties:
The Board of Directors’ responsibilities include active involvement as an advocate for the Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) and affordable housing opportunities in general, participation in Board Development training opportunities, and providing direction and oversight of the activities conducted by CHA.
Inaugural Board Statement of Duties:
As an Inaugural Board of Directors, duties will include assisting and directing staff with the following: the creation and adoption of a Strategic Plan for the CHA; the establishment of financial management and record retention policies and procedures; the evaluation of housing policies, programs, and development opportunities; the creation and adoption of Community Guidelines for deed restriction management; and additional opportunities as they may arise.
Ongoing Board Statement of Duties:
The Board of Directors of CHA will meet every other month to provide direction and oversight to the staff of the CHA; review progress on the CHA Strategic Plan; review, analyze, and approve financial records; review, evaluate, and make recommendations on housing policies, programs, and development opportunities; advocate for funding to support affordable housing developments in Chaffee County; advocate for affordable housing opportunities and programs in general; provide direction and oversight to CHA staff; and additional opportunities as they may arise.
Essential Functions:
The following are essential functions of the Board of Directors, but not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities or qualifications. As volunteers, the Board of Directors will need the ability to discern and perform other duties as requested and as program design and changes dictate.
Job Duties: Performs duties as follows:
• Understand and adhere to the contents of the Intergovernmental Agreement that created the Chaffee Housing Authority;
• Understand the Intergovernmental Agreement that establishes funding for the Chaffee Housing Authority through 2023;
• Hire and oversee the performance of the Chaffee Housing Authority Executive Director, including an annual written and oral performance review;
• Review, contribute to, and adopt a Strategic Plan yearly, including Values, Mission, and Vision;
• Approve and monitor the operating budget of the Chaffee Housing Authority, and assure the income and expense documents are audited no less than annually by an outside professional auditing firm;
• Review, contribute to, and adopt a yearly Annual Report;
• Direct Chaffee Housing Authority per adopted policy and procedures;
• Enthusiastically promote programs and principles of the Chaffee Housing Authority;
• Maintain confidentiality and apply discretion when, how, and to whom personal information is shared regarding clients and/or projects;
• Dependably perform other duties as assigned by the Board of Directors or Chaffee Housing Authority Executive Director;
• Work on individual committees, as assigned;
Required Knowledge, Skill, and Ability:
Individuals interested in serving on the Chaffee Housing Authority must meet the following minimum qualifications:
1. Must be at least 18 years of age;
2. Must be a full-time resident of Chaffee County;
3. Must have effective communication skill, both in person and in writing.
4. Must maintain positive working relationships with other board members and Chaffee Housing Authority staff;
5. Must exhibit high level of tolerance and self-control for a wide range of human emotion, behavior, and background, treating all people with fairness, respect, and dignity, and work effectively with widely diverse groups.
6. Must maintain phone and email communication with Chaffee Housing Authority Executive Director;
8. Must recognize potential conflicts of interests and disclose appropriately;
9. Must be able to maintain confidential information.
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 15, 2020
