CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the eligible electors of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District (“District”) of Chaffee County, Colorado.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a polling place election will be held on the 5th day of May, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms each on the Board of Directors.
In order to be a candidate for one of the director positions, a qualified individual must submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form. Self-Nomination and Acceptance Forms are available from Kira Jones, Designated Election Official of the District. Contact information is as follows:
Kira Jones
499 Antero Circle, Buena Vista CO 81211
Monday-Friday 8am-12pm, 1pm-5pm
719-395-6545 phone
719-395-0294 fax
The Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form must be returned to the Designated Election Official by close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020. Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit correcting a form that is deemed insufficient. A Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form that is not sufficient may be amended or corrected at any time before 3:00 p.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that application for an absentee ballot may be filed with Kira Jones, Designated Election Official, at the contact information referenced above, no later than the close of business on Friday, April 28, 2020.
CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Kira Jones, Designated Election Official
PUBLISH IN: Chaffee County Times
PUBLISH ON: The week of February 5, 2020 (one time only)
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 6, 2020.
