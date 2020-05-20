ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed BIDS for construction of Glenview Owners’ Association Booster Pump Station will be received electronically at maggiem@sgm-inc.com until 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud via Zoom meeting (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7464671812).
The project generally consists of:
The installation of pumps, piping, and electrical equipment in an existing buried vault including electrical service upgrade. The project also includes minor modifications of existing pipe in each well house, and the installation of approximately 250 LF of yard piping at two different well sites.
All bids must be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be accepted from qualified general contractors that have demonstrated experience in construction projects of this type.
A Bid Bond, in the amount of 5% will be required and must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required upon contract award.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 29, 2020, at the following Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7464671812
Copies of Drawings, Specifications, and other Contract Documents for use in preparing Bids may be obtained from the Engineer after May 21, 2020. Electronic documents may be obtained by emailing Maggie McHugh, (maggiem@sgm-inc.com) and cc. Joan Preisner with SGM at (joanp@sgm-inc.com). The email subject line shall read: Request for Electronic Bid Documents – Glenview Owners’ Association BPS. The email shall contain the following information: Name, Company, and Phone Number. OneDrive link information will be sent via email to the requested once adequate information has been provided. Hard copies are available at cost for each set of Contact Documents. Payment is to be made to Engineer, whose mailing address is: 118 West 6th Street, Suite 200, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. All payments made for Drawings, Specification, and other Contract Documents are nonrefundable.
This project is subject to the State of Colorado’s Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) requirements, including the Davis Bacon for prevailing wages, American Iron and Steel provisions for all iron and steel products as further described in the Contract Documents.
All technical questions should be directed in writing to Maggie McHugh, SGM, 118 West 6th Street, Suite 200, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 (maggiem@sgm-inc.com, or 970-384-9060).
