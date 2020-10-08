Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Critical Access Hospital Accreditation.
“The Joint Commission accreditation has long been a strategic goal of our hospital,” HRRMC CEO Robert Morasko said.
“I’m extremely proud of our staff for their dedication, long-term planning and preparation that went into making this a success.
“I would also like to recognize our board of directors for their vision and financial commitment to achieving The Joint Commission Accreditation,” he said.
This is a new accreditation for HRRMC and hospital received word of its achievement Sept. 23.
The Joint Commission is an independent not-for-profit organization founded in 1951 and is a standard setting and accrediting body in health care.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, an HRRMC press release stated.
To earn and maintain the Gold Seal of Approval an organization undergoes an on-site survey by a Joint Commission survey team at least every three years.
A team visited HRRMC unannounced June 29 and performed a “rigorous” onsite review.
During the visit, the team of reviewers evaluated compliance with Critical Access Hospital standards, spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, facility maintenance and operations, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.
They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
Mark Pelletier, Chief Operating Officer Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission said, “As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible. We commend HRRMC for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
Preparation for Joint Commission accreditation was a process overseen by HRRMC’s Vice President of Patient Services April Asbury and Quality Manager Lisa Barr.
Departments heavily involved in laying the groundwork included – but were not limited to – infection prevention and employee health, pharmacy, inpatient services, plant operations and environmental services, medical records and the emergency department, the release said.
All departments involved with the accreditation were also acknowledged in an internal newsletter, she said.
