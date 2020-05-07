George Blake, 99, has pledged to take 100 walks before his 100th birthday to raise money for Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
A World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, Sgt. George Blake is serving his community once again. He recently took up the cause of raising money for the Emergency Response Fund by pledging to take 100 walks before his 100th birthday on Jan. 29. The money will help individuals, families and nonprofit organizations during the current COVID-19 crisis and in future times of need.
The project originated with Tom Syzek, Blake’s friend who volunteers with Ark Valley Helping Hands, a local nonprofit that assists seniors in maintaining independence in their own homes.
“I got the idea from a story on British television,” Syzek said. “Capt. Tom Moore, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, challenged himself to walk 100 laps in his garden before his 100th birthday to raise money for the National Health Service. He set a modest goal to raise 1,000 pounds, but his challenge went viral in Britain and at last count he had raised nearly 32 million pounds by his April 30 birthday.
“I asked George if he might be willing to do something similar, and he agreed as long as I took care of the logistics like managing the fund and promoting it.”
Capt. Moore’s 32 million pounds equates to $40,006,400 in American dollars.
Blake agreed to the challenge. And for him it was really “business as usual.” He’s always been there to serve his country and his community, first in the U.S. Army and later in Salida for many years as an emergency medical technician first responder.
“I walk just about every day anyway, and I have plenty of time between now and my 100th birthday to take 100 walks,” Blake said. “I’ll get most of it done in the warm months. I don’t walk in the cold weather.”
Syzek is promoting the “Sgt. Blake Challenge” to keep Blake “stepping forward” on Facebook and Instagram. Donations can be made at coloradogives.org/georgeblakechallenge.
Syzek has filmed Blake on some of his first walks and continues with updates to see how much money can be made for Chaffee County Community Foundation.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
