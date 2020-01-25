The Chaffee County Writers Exchange will offer a special workshop Saturday, Feb 1, led by well-known author, blogger and podcaster Laurel McHargue.
The topic is “The Novel Novel.”
Laurel will guide participants through all aspects of creating a publishable novel: Initial generation of the idea, populating the metadata, including story arc, research, characters, organizing chapters and ISBN/PCNs.
Please plan to contribute to a potluck lunch break and bring pen, pencil or laptop. Cost is $60 for non-members and only $40 for members.
Vists www.CCwritersExchange.org/Workshops to register. Please make check payable to CCWE and mail to Chaffee County Writers Exchange, PO Box 245, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Membership with the CCWE is $20 until April, 2021. Membership information is at, www.CCWritersExchange.org.
The Feb. 1 event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Methodist Church, 224 E. Fourth St., Salida.
