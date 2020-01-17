On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Representative Jim Wilson (R-Salida) was presented with the 2019 Legislator Excellence Award by the Colorado Kids Identified with Dyslexia. The recognition was based upon Rep. Wilson and Rep. Buckner’s (D-Aurora) untiring efforts towards the passage of HB 19-1134.
HB 19-1134 “Concerning Researching Effective Methods for Assisting Early-Grade Students with Dyslexia” passed unanimously in both the House and Senate (64-0 and 34-0). HB 19-1134 marked the first time the challenges of dyslexic children had ever been addressed in state statute.
When asked why HB 19-1134 was important to Rep. Wilson, he replied: “There were two major reasons – first of all, dyslexic children had been overlooked for years. One of the children who testified was in special needs classes until she was properly diagnosed and received the help she needed. She is now in a gifted and talented program!
“The second reason I was passionate about this bill was the number of underserved dyslexic children. The percentage estimates of dyslexic children in our schools ranges from 10 to 20 percent. The impact of improving 10 to 20 percent of our students’ test scores simply by improving services is huge!”
The award was presented by a group of mothers with dyslexic children who have created an advocacy group called COKid. COKid maintains a presence at the Capitol advocating for “Colorado Kids Identified with Dyslexia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.