Representative Jim Wilson received the Colorado Providers Association Champion Legislator Award on Friday, Jan. 24 at COPA’s Annual Luncheon in the Colorado History Center. Wilson was honored along with Rep. Chris Kennedy (D-Lakewood) for their work on the Opioid and Other Substance Abuse Interim Committee.
Rep. Wilson was lauded for his hard work on behalf of providers across the state. His focus upon and his dedication to the rural areas of Colorado were key factors in his recognition.
Wilson commented, “It is an unexpected honor to be selected as a COPA Champion Legislator. COPA providers save lives every day in this state. We (legislators) are not at the Capitol for the accolades – we are there to serve the people of Colorado. It is humbling to be recognized for that service.”
