The owners of Wilderness Aware Rafting announced last Wednesday that they would be selling the business after 34 years.
“Life will become much simpler,” said Joe and Sue Greiner in a Facebook post on Jan. 1.
Joe Greiner confirmed to The Times that the business had sold.
The Wilderness Aware property near Johnson Village, including the rafting outfitter’s headquarters and mobile home park, will close on Thursday, Jan. 10, the Greiners said.
“Lots of emotions ranging from joy to sadness and from fear to anticipation,” the post said.
“Time to get a camper van and do some road tripping to supplement international travel. Will need some toys to take along of course,” they said in the post. “Thinking SUP board, sea kayak, bike. Open to ideas of ways to join friends, hang out and have some adventures together. Once things settle down, it will be time to find new passions.”
Among the first rafting companies in Chaffee County, Wilderness Aware opened in the Arkansas Valley in 1976. Joe began guiding for the company in 1983 and he and Sue purchased the business in 1986.
In addition to the Arkansas, WA offers tours of numerous rivers in Colorado and throughout the Southwest.
