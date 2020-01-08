Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this morning. Cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 33F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 7F. Winds light and variable.