SPECIAL EVENTS
Saturday Feb. 1
WRITERS EXCHANGE SPECIAL WORKSHOP Feb. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Methodist Church, 224 E. Fourth St., Salida. Led by well-known author, blogger, podcaster Laurel McHargue. The topic is “The Novel Novel.” Laurel will guide participants through all aspects of creating a publishable novel: Initial generation of the idea, to populating the metadata, including story arc, research, characters, organizing chapters and ISBN/PCNs. Potluck lunch. Bring pen, pencil or laptop. $60/non-members; $40/members. www.CCwritersExchange.org/Workshops for registration form. Make check payable to CCWE and mail to Chaffee County Writers Exchange, PO Box 245, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
CENTRAL COLORADO UAS CLUB MEETING Feb. 1, 9 a.m. This month will feature Michael Fronapfel, director of Planning & Development at Centennial Airport. He has been instrumental in helping integrate UAS into the Class D airspace around Centennial and finding interesting uses for Centennial Operations.
Monday Feb. 3
CURTAIN CALL WORKSHOP Feb. 3-7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tabor Opera House is inviting community members to join Curtain Call, a free hands-on workshop to catalogue the Tabor’s 1902 drop curtains and stage sets. Lunch provided at the Silver Dollar Saloon. All who participate are asked to come on Monday, Feb. 3, for an orientation if possible. Advance reservations requested. Graham-Best at president@taboroperahouse.net or call 970-331-9874.
Tuesday Feb. 4
SALIDA CONCERTS MID-WINTER CONCERT Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. Salida SteamPlant, 220 West Sackett Ave. Features William Hagen (violin) and Albert Cano Smit (piano). Pre-season fundraising concert will include a brief intermission. SteamPlant Box Office opens 30 minutes before the concert, and tickets may be purchased in advance online for $23 at www.salidaconcernts.org/store, or at the door for $25. Students K-12 are free with an accompanying adult who may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
COMMUNITY ROUND TABLE EVENT to meet the board and staff of the BV Chamber of Commerce. Feb. 4, and 27, 6 p.m. BV Community Center, 715 East Main St.
UPCOMING EVENTS
MONARCH QUILTERS Feb. 10, Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Networking, coffee and treats at 9 a.m. followed by meeting and program. The scheduled program for February has been canceled. The workshop “Beginner Paper Piecing” taught by Jody Poole will be held shortly after the regular meeting. Anyone who quilts or wishes to try quilting or simply enjoys seeing beautiful finished work is welcome to join the group, which meets monthly. The first visit is free. For more information, visit monarchquilters.com.
BV CELTIC & OLD-TIME MUSIC JAM Feb. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. All abilities welcome. Bring your instrument(s) and a tune to share. Free with donations appreciated. Carole Barnes, 719-395-6704.
THE CHAFFEE COUNTY ANNIE’S PROJECT TRAINING Tuesday nights Feb. 11,18, 25 and March 10 and 17, 4:45-9 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Salida. $75/person, includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. Snacks served before each class. Course size is limited. Morgan Young at CSU Extension at 719-539-5447 or via email at morgan.young@colostate.edu. www.AnniesProject.org
FREE LEGAL SELF-HELP CLINIC for parties who have no attorney; Feb. 12, 2-5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., Salida. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation. Call 719-539-4826 to schedule an appointment.
VALENTINES DAY EMPOWER YOGA Feb. 14, 5:45 p.m., BV Square, 301 E Main St #235. Free.
BV CONTRA DANCE Feb. 14, 7-9:30 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No experience or partner is needed to enjoy the great tunes and instruction from local musicians and callers. $4 ($2/students). Carole or Randy at 395-6704.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
WIGGLES & GIGGLES Thursdays 10-11 a.m., BV Public Library. Unstructured free play. Toys and activities set up for the hour. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
JOURNEY INTO FREEDOM Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St., BV. James and Gail Lisi journey though the Bible teaching practical truth that we can apply to everyday life. Call 417-598-3997 or www.jameslisi.com
Tuesday Evening Ladies Literary Society (TELLS) Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Weekly support, exploring spiritual journeys held in homes. “The Life of an Ordinary Woman” by Anne Ellis. Everyone welcome. Rebecca Poos, 719-395-2544.
Open Gym VOLLEYBALL Sundays, 7-9 p.m., BVHS gym. Ages 16+. $2/visit.
Pickleball Opportunities
Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays, 5-9 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m., all at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. All levels, $3.
TUNES & TOTS 10 a.m. Music and movement for birth to 5 years old. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Monday Morning Art Mondays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
men’s COFFEE AND CONVERSATION Wednesdays, 8 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
FREE COMMUNITY DOG WALK, Saturdays, 9 a.m., NE corner of E. Main and Railroad.
Game On Mondays, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Chess instruction/games for all ages. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
MINI MONETS Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for preschoolers. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
GAME NIGHT fourth Fridays, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
QIGONG Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., adults. Exercises for flexibility and energy, improving blood flow. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Moms Connect second Sundays, 1-2:30 p.m. Birth-3 years old. Free and open to all. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
PiYo Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9 a.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
Adult Hip Hop Dance Tuesdays, 7:15-8:30 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
BINGO/American Legion Post 55 Fridays, 6 p.m. starting with dinner; bingo 7 at p.m. Clarence, 719-395-9042.
TAMING TECH TROUBLE 3:45 p.m. every other Tuesday. BV Public Library. Get simple help with your device or laptop. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Meditation AND MORE Saturdays, 10 a.m., adults; weekly group shares meditation practice, reflection and discussion. The program may feature guest presenters and readings. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Buddhist Meditation and Philosophy Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. 16417 CR 325, 7 miles south of Buena Vista off Rodeo Rd. 1-888-550-1777 or www.bodhimarga.org
Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., 0-5 years old. Enjoy a book and interactive play. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700 or www.buenavistalibrary.org
FREE LEGAL SELF-HELP CLINIC for parties who have no attorney; second Wednesdays, 2-5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., Salida. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation. Call 719-539-4826 to schedule an appointment.
COLORADO LEGAL SERVICES Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 9-11 a.m., Chaffee County Courthouse, 142 Crestone Ave., Salida. Clients will be seen on a wallk-in, first-come, first-served basis, except those requiring appointments. Toll-free number for Chaffee County is 800-395-2465.
CLUBS
CENTRAL COLORADO BEEKEEPERS’ ASSOCIATION fourth Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Salida. Dibby Olson 719-221-5848.
BUNCO first and third Thursdays, 1 p.m., Casa del Rio. Myrna Cunningham, 719-395-2684.
TESTIMONY MEETING, Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christian Science Church, 429 Crossman Ave. Childcare provided. 719-395-6010, christiansciencebv.com
DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary Building. 719-395-8379.
Bridge Club Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Call Marjie at 719-395-8846 to reserve your spot.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH’S WOMEN’S MISSIONARY LEAGUE meets monthly at Faith Lutheran Church except during the summers. They are active in community affairs and support charity groups locally, nationally and internationally.
WOMEN’S MISSIONARY SOCIETY fourth Thursdays, 1 p.m., United Congregational Church of Christ.
CENTRAL COLORADO UAS CLUB first Saturdays, 9 a.m., Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 CR 319, BV.
League of Women Voters Chaffee County second Mondays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., alternating BV and Salida. Info@ lwvchaffeecounty.org
BV BOYS & GIRLS CLUB AFTER SCHOOL HOURS Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. 719-395-7104 or 719-221-2095. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
BV BOYS & GIRLS TEEN CLUB Mondays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS REPUBLICAN WOMEN first Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Congregational United Church of Christ. Deb, 719-966-4757.
OPTIMIST CLUB Thursdays at Jan’s, except during July. Breakfast and socializing starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 7 a.m. Don Caskey, 719-395-2432.
BANANA BELT STAMP CLUB second Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., BV Public Library. Bananabeltstampclub@live.com. 303-915-9572.
Running Club Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. in front of the Trailhead. Free and open to all. www.salidarec.com/ccrc.
High Rocky Riders off-road club fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Electric Association. Jack Reinmuth, 719-836-4687.
CIVIL AIR PATROL Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy. Ages 12 and up. Mike Thornsley, 719-239-8010 or mthornsleycap@gmail.com
ROTARY CLUB Wednesdays, noon, Domino’s, 285 U.S.-24 Unit B. Cara Reano, 719-239-0578.
BV SPORTSMAN’S CLUB. Small-bore and big-bore pistol shoots, Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; trap shooting, Saturdays, 10 a.m.; Doug Dreier, 719-395-4424.
Boy Scout Troop 67 Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Congregationalist United Church of Christ. Merilee Daugherty, 719-966-2004. Facebook: Boy Scouts Troop 67 Buena Vista.
GIRL SCOUT TROOP Tuesdays, 3:30 -5 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
Rock Hard Wrestling Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. Buena Vista High School’s wrestling room, 113 N. Court St. Kevin Hargrove, 719-395-7107 or 719-221-3007.
SUPPER CLUB COMMUNITY POTLUCK MEALS Mondays and Thursdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
OPEN FELLOWSHIP GATHERING Thursdays, 7 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
