The Extraordinary Teen Council hosts Instagram page for teens
Teens may post their creative endeavors in all forms. Check out @etc_art_gallery on Instagram for details. Anyone can message a picture or video of their art to @etc_art_gallery. There will be random gift card drawings to local businesses every 2 weeks.
ETC wants to provide a place for people of all ages to connect and share with one another. We will be also supporting the efforts of “Chaffee’s Got Talent,” a Facebook page with a similar mission.
Unruly Mystic film
John Muir explores the remarkable life and influential works of a patron saint of environmental activism. The film discusses the connection between nature and spirituality, using the life and wisdom of John Muir.
Tickets at https://garna.org/calendar/john-muir-birthday-celebration-virtual-event-2/
AVHS Tails on the Trail – A 5K virtual Walk/Run
Register for Tails on the Trail at ark-valley.org until May 17. Then participate however is best for you while practicing social distancing. Participants encouraged to take a photo and post to their social media pages with the tags #TailsontheTrail2020 #arkvalleyhumanesociety, and AVHS will feature them on AVHS’s Facebook Page and/or Instagram.
Registration fees are $25 for adults, $10 for youth and children 5 and under are free. Register or sponsor a participant here: https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tails-on-the-trail/
Guidestone Plant Sales
May 16 and June 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Community & School Farm, 1455 Holman Ave. in Salida. Starts will include tomatoes, peppers, kale, broccoli, greens, basil and more. Additional information about plant varieties, ordering and social-distancing-appropriate pickup coming soon on Facebook: www.facebook.com/guidestonecolorado/ and our website: www.GuidestoneColorado.org
Take the survey at www.GuidestoneColorado.org or here: http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egwvutbgk6jaw5v8/start
SteamPlant virtual film screenings
The virtual screening page for “Balloon” ($10) can be found on distribfilmsusvirtual.vhx.tv/products/balloon-salida-steam-plant-theater
The virtual screening page for “The Etruscan Smile,” rated R, is $12 and can be found on filmmovementplus.com/products/salida-steam-plant-theater-the-etruscan-smile
Both movies are available to watch for 72 hours after purchase. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will be returned to the SteamPlant’s film programming budget.
Cancelled EVENTS
• 2020 Salida Studio Tour
• 2020 Bike Fest
• FIBARK
BUSINESSES OFFERING PHONE/ONLINE SERVICES
• Arkansas Valley Christian Mission food donations accepted, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the back deck. Mission families may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck during above hours. 719-395-9321. Monetary contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
• Ark-Valley Humane Society: Available by phone at 719-395-2737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.