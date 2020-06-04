CANCELED EVENTS
• 2020 Mountain Mania Car Show
• 2020 Fourth of July parade and Art In the Park.
• 2020 Open Awards Art Show will be rescheduled in 2021.
Virtual EVENTS
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
• Free Legal Clinic for parties who have no attorney; June 10, 2-5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., Salida. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation. Call 719-539-4826 to schedule an appointment.
Nature’s Explorers
GARNA is offering Nature’s Explorers camp for rising K-3rd graders, June 15, 22, July 6, 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Designed to explore public lands around BV. Campers will hike, bird watch, collect bugs, experiment, journal and more while appreciating nature. Cost per session is $45 for GARNA members and $50 for non-members, for the full 4-week series is $180 for members and $200 for non-members. Register online at garna.org or 719-539-5106.
The Power of WE Forum Series June 15, join panelists Laurie Benson, Heather Barron and Robin Vega to discuss “How Do YOU Bring Purpose to Life, Exploring Our Gifts & Sharing Them Through Authentic Marketing.” Part 2 of a Summer/Fall Forum Series. We are saving 30 minutes at the end of the webinar to hear your stories, answer your questions and perhaps brainstorm on new ways to discover and authentically market our gifts. www.InwardBoundWomen.com
Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
Food donations accepted, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the back deck.
Anyone in need of food may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck during above hours. Call 719-395-9321 if you have any questions. Monetary contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
New Bees
• Open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 7 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Masks required; social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m. until full. Donations quarantined for 3 days.
• Bag day on Wednesday’s temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 719-395-6295.
Habitat for Humanity
• Donation days are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule drop off. Closed to shoppers.
• Open to shoppers Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m. and Fridays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Limit of eight customers, physical distancing, masks.
• Public restrooms are closed.
Church Updates
Epiphany Anglican Fellowship: 10 a.m. Sundays, 142 Oak St. Fr. Jim Towner, 607-738-4961.
Congregational United Church of Christ: YouTube channel is CUCC Buena Vista CO. Once a service has gone “live,” it can be watched any time.
Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Twice-a-week reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift. Revbecca@icloud.com
Contact: 719-395-2544 or www.bvcucc.org
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Make reservations for Saturday-Sunday Mass. Thirty people allowed at each service with assigned seating. Reserve M-W, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 719-395-8424.
Also streaming Sunday Mass, 9:30 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
Confession by appointment, 719-239-0242. Office hours Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The church open during the week for personal prayer. Use the back door.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist: Please see our website:
www.christiansciencebv.com for how to join our church services via zoom.
Faith Lutheran Church: Sunday services stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church: Outdoor worship service on south lawn, 10:30 a.m. each Sunday (weather permitting) beginning June 7. Safety protocol observed; masks encouraged; bring your own chair. Online services available at www.valleyfellowship.net
https://www.facebook.com/pg/ValleyFellowshipChurchBV/videos/?ref=page_internal
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation. Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. www.clearviewcommunity.org and click on the Livestream link.
Cornerstone Church: Offering live chat, online services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our YouTube channel is also a great place for worship songs and encouraging short videos from our campus pastors. YouTube channel: http://cornerstonechurchco.com/ under the COVID-19 “More Info Here” tab.
Leave a message at 719-395-8178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.