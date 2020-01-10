The Chaffee County Writers Exchange offers the first WE Write session of the new decade, “Welcome to the 'Roaring ‘20s,” Monday, Jan. 13, 9:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. at the Buena Vista Library.
WE Write group writing sessions are free and open to the public.
This first of the decade session will be led by Jean Gabardi: Fun writer, avid reader, vice president/webmaster of the CCWE and resident of Buena Vista with occasional status in Manitou Springs.
No better way to start a new year than a writing session. Remember you’ll need paper, a writing instrument or a laptop perhaps. Also bring a yummy snack to share for mid-morning break and bring your own coffee.
Exercises: Based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously. Attendees may volunteer to read what they write and there is no criticism of their work.
CCWE fosters writing and encourages publication through sharing of resources and information.
Reminder: Please be respectful of attendees with allergies and refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes.
Space is limited. RSVP: info@CCWritersExchange.org
