When Heart of the Rockies Wedding Association held its first Winter Wedding Show in 2008, about a dozen couples participated.
For this year’s free show Saturday at Salida SteamPlant, 172 couples had preregistered, giving them a chance to meet with 37 vendors offering engaged couples everything from venues and cakes to photographers and beer burros for their special day.
“We’re super excited,” said Taylor Fisher, president of the wedding association. “That is our biggest preregistration we’ve had for this show.”
“I’ve been with the association for 10 years, and getting to watch the wedding industry grow has been really fun,” wedding officiant Heather Barron of Luminous Ceremonies said. “In my time here, there’s probably 300 times the weddings here now.”
As the industry has grown, businesses have also sprouted to meet the demand.
“It’s grown a lot over the years,” Settings’ owner Betsy Kolomitz said, adding that more indoor venues have popped up in the last two years than ever before.
Barron said many of the vendors at Saturday’s show weren’t around when she started.
Additionally, many of the vendors who participated in Saturday’s show can now make a living on weddings and other events.
“Most of the people here are doing it full-time or trying to make it full-time,” Fisher said. “It’s really cool that everybody here is super professional.”
Fisher said couples coming from Denver or elsewhere often assume they have to bring the services they want with them, but the quantity and variety at Saturday’s wedding show proved that people can find everything they need here.
“A lot of us have been here for years,” Fisher said, adding that the vendors are “uplifting” and often “refer each other.”
Fisher, who runs Taylor Jones Photography, said if she’s booked, she refers one of her friends.
Saturday’s show helped other vendors make similar connections.
“It’s been great,” said Kevin Castle, who works with TeaLa Mears at Dirty Girl Equine Rentals in Gunnison, about their first time at the show. “There’s a lot of networking and meeting potential customers.”
Their business, which supplies miniature horses, donkeys or sheep for weddings, adds a surprise factor to ceremonies, they said. The donkey, Dirty Girl, works as a beer burro for weddings and events, carrying around cold refreshments for guests, while the other animals can carry flowers.
“Little kids definitely love it,” Mears said.
As more and more people are having relatives officiate their weddings, Barron has expanded to consult with them as they plan ceremonies since many of them “know nothing.”
She said she starts every ceremony from scratch, focusing on what marriage means to them. “Each wedding is totally different, which is really fun,” Barron said.
“It’s a great way to meet with couples when so many of them are coming from out of town,” Kolomitz said. “A lot of people have been wanting to know what’s available up here. Some are trying to figure out the details, and others are trying to figure out everything.”
Fisher said she’d guess that the average wedding here costs between $15,000 and $25,000. An extravagant ceremony here last year, meanwhile, cost $300,000.
“I’ve seen everything from backyard weddings to super extravagant ones,” Fisher said.
She said the average price in Colorado is $32,000.
“People want destination weddings,” Barron said. “It’s a way to narrow the list down, but it’s also not just a day; it’s more of a family vacation than an event.”
Vendors, meanwhile, said they appreciated the association’s support.
“It’s a great association and I really appreciate the networking,” Short said.
