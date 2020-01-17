Watoto Children’s Choir to perform Jan 17, 2020 Jan 17, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan Ave. will be hosting the Watoto Children’s Choir from Uganda. This high-energy group of children have performed at Valley in the past, and is a great program for all ages. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Chaffee County Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Mountain Guide Mountain Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Editor's Picks AHRA announces creation of Fred Rasmussen award Jan 17, 2020 October sales tax receipts join September soaring to record highs Updated Jan 16, 2020 Latest News Poncha pass closed due to multi-car crash McGinnis makes Dean’s List Barr earns President’s, Dean’s List honors Pet food bags repurposed Wilson receives Legislative Excellence Award Jan. 7 Where is this? WHAT’S HAPPENING Watoto Children’s Choir to perform Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPoncha pass closed due to multi-car crashBuena Vista school district hosts open house for new high, middle schoolSkating rink project moves forward with eyes on natural iceBuena Vista trustees consider camping code cleanupBVPD reports citations, arrestsBow Wow Film Fest celebrates bondsOctober sales tax receipts join September soaring to record highsEva FlowersRobert SwansonNeeds assessment: Buena Vista eyes exploring facilities challenges - especially public safety – in 2020 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOld buildings, new spaces: New restaurant offerings to come in 2020 (1) Featured Videos Moose Attacks Are Increasing Dango Rose yoga session John Popper, Brothers Keeper and Jono Manson CU Boulder: Rendezvous with an asteroid Mutton Bustin' Finals - Chaffee County Fair
