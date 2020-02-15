The Walden Chamber Music Society will present violinist Maria Schleuning, violist Barbara Sudweeks, cellist Hannah Thomas-Holland and pianist Jo Boatright this month.
The concert opens with 3 Madrigals for Violin and Viola by Bohuslav Martinu (1890-1959).
Martinu holds the distinction of being one of the most incredibly prolific composers the twentieth century produced.
The three movements of this piece are decidedly idiomatic, taking full advantage of the two string instruments. The viola strums like a guitar in the first, while the violin suggests irregular eastern European rhythms.
For the second half of the program we present the Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op.47 by Robert Schumann.
Prior to the concert, Ms. Boatright will give a 30-minute informance beginning at 2 p.m., during which she will explain and demonstrate the music to be performed.
Tickets are $18/adult and are available online at www.waldenchambermusic.org, at the SteamPlant Theater box office and at the door prior to the concert. Free student tickets are also available at the door.
For more information contact Dale Kettering 719-398-1252 or visit our website at waldenchambermusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.