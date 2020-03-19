Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.