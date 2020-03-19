Due to the present COVID 19 Pandemic, Walden Chamber Music Society is canceling the Sunday, April 19 chamber music concert at the Salida SteamPlant.
A decision as to whether or not the May 31 concert will be cancelled will be made at a later date.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 2:52 pm
