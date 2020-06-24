DENVER – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold encouraged Coloradans in a press release to return their statewide primary ballot by drop box rather than through the mail.
In Colorado, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Ballots mailed after today may not arrive by the June 30 deadline.
Voters are encouraged to drop their ballot off at the nearest 24-hour drop box to help ensure they are received in time to be counted.
Today also marks the start of early, in-person voting at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs). Voters are encouraged to submit the ballot they received by drop box if possible to limit the spread of COVID-19. However, in-person voting is still available for those who must register to vote or cast their vote in person.
To make voting as safe as possible, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office has funded and helped counties secure Personal Protective Equipment. The Secretary of State’s Office also worked with the Governor’s office and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in issuing emergency election rules and guidance for county elections officials for conducting elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure Coloradans have the information they need to cast a ballot in our June 30 Statewide Primary and feel safe doing so,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “To avoid the possibility that a ballot is not received in time to be counted, I encourage all voters to drop their ballot off at a ballot drop box. In-person voting also begins today for those who need that option. We have worked to make voting in-person as safe as possible for both voters and election personnel.”
To find the nearest 24-hour ballot drop box or the nearest VSPC, voters are encouraged to visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
In Buena Vista, voters may stop by the county annex at 114 Linderman Ave.
