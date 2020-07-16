The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau is offering a $10,000 matching grant for donations toward the purchase of branded bandanas to give to visitors as face coverings and to educate visitors about safe practices in Chaffee County.
The Mask-up campaign is a collaborative effort between the visitors bureau and other community partners to help ensure the safety and well-being of locals and visitors.
Inspired by local residents who both purchased and distributed masks, CCVB purchased 10,000 custom branded bandanas that have been distributed throughout the county at no charge a press release stated.
Chaffee County Visitors Bureau director, Scott Peterson said the Visitors Bureau has distributed 9,000 of the first batch of bandanas so far.
“We realized quickly that the first batch of masks that we ordered would not last long,” Peterson said.
“We continue to see an increase in visitors, and simply put, there are not enough masks being used in our communities, and we needed to continue our efforts in encouraging our community members and visitors to mask up and help keep us open for business,” he said.
Visitors may see a volunteer dressed in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume distributing masks. The attention-getting outfit is friendly and fun Peterson said.
“Everybody loves a T-rex,” he said.
Andrea Carlstrom, MBA Director, Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health said, “Chaffee County Public Health is proud of the Chaffee County community for stepping up and taking the wearing of masks seriously.
“As one of the five commitments to fighting the spread of COVID-19, the wearing of masks, while mildly inconvenient for most, is a proven prevention tool.
“Now, more than ever before, we need to protect our residents and visitors alike, and the fun bandanas that CCVB has created are an easy way to help achieve this.
“Let’s continue to work together in creative ways to support a healthy and safe Chaffee County,” she said.
Current donors include First Colorado Land Office, Pinon Real Estate, DSI, High Country Bank, Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, Dan Bender, and Monarch Mountain.
James Bove, marketing director at High Country Bank, stated, “We love our community, and we want to help keep our neighbors and our visitors comfortable.
“Being able to donate to this campaign was an easy choice. We want our customers to be able to feel like they have the resources to keep their businesses open.
“This is a little thing that we could do to help them stay open in a safer environment,” he said.
Businesses may pick up bandanas for distribution at the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50 or the Buena Vista Chamber Of Commerce and Visitors Center, 343 U.S. 24, Buena Vista.
Angel Rowel, President of the Salida Business Alliance is also making deliveries to hotels, motels and local businesses.”
Individuals or businesses that would like to make a donation or would like to learn more can visit colorfulcolorado.com/donation.
