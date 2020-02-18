WonderGrass Presents, the organizers behind WinterWonderGrass, announced the 2020 Campout For The Cause lineup Tuesday morning. Tickets go on sale for the event at the Medows at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 3 at campoutforthecause.org for the May 29-31 event.
“It's hard to believe that this is the 12th annual gathering of what ultimately inspired WinterWonderGrass,” reflects festival founder, Scotty Stoughton. “Combining the elements essential in nurturing and reigniting our spirits is core to Campout—the river, family, open spaces, towering peaks, sweet music, yoga, meditation, conversation and generally enjoying the freedom of the huge meadows. It's never been about who is playing, it's more about knowing you'll see your friends again with time to slowly and simply reconnect."
A festival founded for those seeking to connect, give back, practice yoga, play and camp will be treated to music by headliners The California Honeydrops (x3), Drew Emmitt, Lindsay Lou and Daniel Rodriguez. Additional performance will be provided by Rapidgrass, Grant Farm, Tierro Band, Mama Magnolia, We Dream Dawn, WinterWonderWomen, The Sea Stars, Pickin’ On The Dead, Wood Belly, Boot Gun, WhipPoorWill, Jackie And The Racket, Tiffany Christopher and High Country Hustle. Finally, joining the lineup for the 12th time is Campout host band, Bonfire Dub, featuring the music of festival founder and promoter, Scotty Stoughton.
Proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit the annual cause, Emmy’s Friends, which was established in 2017 as a way to designate funds to Emery Welle—a 2-year-old from Red Cliff, who was diagnosed at 5 months with a rare childhood cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma. Evolving over the years, Emmy’s Friends has become an official grassroots, non-profit organization benefiting young patients facing severe illnesses and their families.
As Campout tradition dictates, it’s all about the camping for this three-day event. The grounds at the Meadows are comprised of 200+ acres of private, shaded creekside with flat grounds which overlook the majestic peaks of the Collegiate range. Tall stately trees frame the open fields and a winding river flows lazily along one side of the property. Attendees will have the option to camp at The Beach’s shaded creekside walk-in site near the Main Stage, pond side camping near the festival’s yoga space, or in the designated family or car camping areas. RV camping options are also available and RV parking is located in the main field or last year’s new hillside location.
A limited quantity of reserved camping will be available for $10 per person at on sale, with general camping included in the ticket price. Festival admission also includes access to the daily yoga and wellness offerings, plus access to all three days of the music festival.
Limited early bird tickets, including preferred camping spaces, to Campout For The Cause are available on March 3 at campoutforthecause.org.
About Campout For The Cause
The tradition of Campout has always been founded in connection, conversation, passion, sport, music and feeling more inspired upon exit than arrival. With so many incredible music festivals out there focusing on the party, we wanted to focus on the purpose, the gathering and the evolution of human connection. It seems now more than ever people are looking for their TRIBE; we all want to meet others who represent a variety of opinions and styles, yet whom remain open to the deepest of values which bond together our collective band.
The bands, yogis, workshops and general vibe have been carefully curated to most effectively help us in sticking to our foundational ideals with a focus on the interpersonal connection.
