The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced in a press release Thursday afternoon that there had been a 1-day delay in paying benefit payments for those people who requested payment on their claims on April 19.
Benefits are usually made within 72 hours of the benefit payment request.
The delay also included the $600/week federal benefits available to all paid claimants under the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) program. Benefits have now started to be deposited in those claimant accounts.
CDLE said it would will continue to update claimants via email, website updates and media advisories on any future impacts, though it appears the errors causing the delay have been addressed.
