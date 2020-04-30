The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin chip sealing and updating the existing signs on U.S. Highway 24.
This 20-mile chip seal project, from MP 212.83 through MP 225.56, will consist of placing a blended asphalt on the existing pavement, covering it with crushed aggregate, rolling the newly placed chips and sweeping off any excess chips.
A week after the chip seal is placed a thin layer of diluted emulsion will be placed on the chips to give the road surface a black top. Crews will begin work at the east end of the project and work towards the west in 4-mile-a-day increments.
As a part of CDOT’s Whole System. Whole Safety. program, the project will enhance safety for the traveling public by creating a new wearing surface and prolonging the life of the asphalt. New updated signs and paint will be installed to help with visibility.
HIGHWAY TRAVEL IMPACTS
Beginning Friday, May 8 through June 5, motorists will encounter work on U.S. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Impacts will include one lane traffic, which will be under flagger control with the use of pilot cars to guide traffic through the work zone.
Traffic flow in Johnson Village (between MP 212.8 -213.2)will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Closures will be no longer than 2 miles.
The public should expect delays up to 15 minutes.
Speeds will be reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits with a width restriction of 12 feet.
No work will take place May 22 - 25 for Memorial Day weekend.
KNOW THIS
Travelers driving through surface treatment projects are urged to:
Slow down ― Higher speeds can cause loose stones to scatter and damage vehicle paint and windshields.
Increase distance between vehicles ― Space between you and other vehicles will help reduce vehicle damage caused by loose stones.
Follow work zone signage ― Consider the safety of other motorists and the safety of the work crew when traveling through the project construction zone.
Use caution ― Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extreme caution during construction operations.
SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
Be patient!
PROJECT & TRAVEL INFORMATION
For additional information about this project:
Call the project information line at 719-247-3458
Email the project team at johnsonvillagechipseal@gmail.com
Visit the project website at www.codot.gov/projects/us24-johnsonvillagechipseal
