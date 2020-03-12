This Saturday, Lyons live looping master Arthur Lee Land is bringing friends to The Lariat for his “Twang is Dead” show.
Joining the Arthur Lee Land Trio at The Lariat are special guests Ross James of Terrapin Family Band and Phil Lesh’s backing band, and former Leftover Salmon member Bill McKay, bringing new interpretations of the songs of the Grateful Dead.
Land’s arrangements of Dead songs – performed either by the trio on its own or assisted by a revolving cast of musicians from the worlds of newgrass and jam – bring the sounds of JJ Cale, Parliament-Funkadelic and Merle Haggard to the Dead’s already-diverse pallette of folk, blues, psychedelia and jazz.
As a solo artist, visually identifiable by his vibrant, hand-painted vintage Telecaster, Land has been exploring the application of looping into his live performances since 2000, his website says.
Looping allows a single instrumentalist to sound like a full band using a foot pedal to record segments of instrumental performance, which then repeat continuously, acting as an extemporaneously-created backing tracks to the musician’s live performance.
With the right technique, musicians using an instrument as simple as an acoustic guitar can create drum beats, rhythm lines to solo over, expansive-sounding ensemble effects or, by freezing a transient sound in time, meditative drones.
Land thinks of looping like the pointilist pantings of Georges Seurat, he says. As Seurat made paintings out of tiny discrete dots that blend together into complex colors and images as the viewer steps back, Land’s loops allow the listener to “actually hear music differently by having the ability to zoom in and out of the sonic picture … zooming in to hear/see the individual parts/dots and then zooming out to hear/see the whole soundscape/painting,” he says.
Land has even brought the technique into music education, bringing Art of Live-Looping to high schools in the Lyons area and the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Song School.
Doors open for the March 14 show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or online at thelariatbv.com
