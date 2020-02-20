Seldon Everett Turnbull, of Buena Vista, pleaded not guilty Feb. 12 to charges of third degree arson, a Class 4 felony and Insurance fraud, a Class 5 felony, in the fire that destroyed three cabins at Pinon Court Cabins, 227 U.S. 24 in Buena Vista.
The fire took place in the early morning hours of March 17, 2017 when three cabins at the far back corner of the complex burned with flames reaching more than 20 feet in height.
The fire was investigated as a possible arson by Buena Vista Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigations.
Arson and fraud charges were filed May 23, against Turnbull and three others allegedly involved in the incident: Damien Turnbull, Serenity Nilsen and Joshua Lorenz, by then 11th Judicial District Attorney Molly Chilson.
The arson charge alleges on or about March 17, 2017, Turnbull unlawfully and feloniously, by means of fire or explosive, intentionally damaged property with the intent to defraud Auto Owners Insurance.
The insurance fraud charge alleges Turnbull “unlawfully and feloniously, and with the intent to defraud, presented or caused to be presented a claim for loss or injury which contained false material information or withheld material information.”
Trial dates of July 22-24 have been set for Turnbull, with a plea cut off of 1:30 p.m., June 17.
The other three defendants in the case have a review with appearance of parties set for 9:30 a.m., April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.