Prospective candidates for April’s election for three open seats on the Buena Vista board of trustees can pick up candidate information packets and nomination petitions from town clerk Paula Barnett at town hall.
All petitions must be returned to the town clerk by 5 p.m., Jan. 27 for the candidate to be eligible to appear on the April ballot. Please call town clerk Paula Barnett with any questions at 719-581-1017.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 was the first day to pick up candidate packets.
The regular election on April 7 will fill the seats currently held by trustees Lawanna Best, Mark Jenkins and Norm Nyberg.
