During Super Tuesday’s presidential primary, Chaffee County chose Bernie Sanders with 1,494 votes, that is 35.73 percent of votes cast in the Democratic primary.
Joe Biden finished second with 1,037 votes, 24.8 percent; Michael Bloomberg received 792 votes, 18.94 percent; and Eilizabeth Warren received 760 votes, 18.18 percent.
President Donald Trump won the Republican primary, with 3,343 votes, 92.66 percent.
In Chaffee County, 55.2 percent of voters cast ballots in the first Colorado presidential primary in two decades.
As of Wednesday morning, the Colorado Secretary of State reported that Sanders was leading the state with 273,028 votes, 36.15 percent; Biden received 175,302 votes, 23.21 percent; Bloomberg 157,602, 20.87 percent; and Warren 130,102. votes 17.23 percent.
Trump received 591,299 votes, 92.60 percent
Fourteen other states also participated in the Super Tuesday primary election.
National news agencies declared Biden the big Democratic winner, having taken Texas with 33 percent of the vote and nine other states.
Sanders won Vermont and Utah in addition to Colorado.
Sanders was leading in California, the other big delegate prize with 32.7 percent, Biden had 23.6 percent with nearly half the precincts reporting Wednesday morning.
Maine was also too close to call, with 91 percent reporting, Biden led 33.9-32.9 percent over Sanders, the candidates separated by about 1,700 votes.
